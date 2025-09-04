More realistic than ever: for the first time since Hardline, Battlefield 6 has been rated "for adults only"

Battlefield 6 has been rated “adults only” for the first time in a decade due to bloody scenes, brutal violence, and swearing.

The last time the series faced this was in 2015 after the release of Battlefield Hardline. But ten years later, the company is returning to the M-rating, making Battlefield 6 the third in the franchise. Prior to that, Battlefield 4 and Hardline had an M-rating, and both games were received quite positively. Battlefield 1 was also released with an M-rating, but there were no such gory scenes, so the sixth installment returns the series to a much more frank approach.

Record-breakingly popular beta version showed that the developers rely on realism: large-scale destruction, the feeling of fierce battles and maximum immersion. Fans greeted the testing very warmly, and some of them after of the devastating Call of Duty Black Ops 7 trailer to call the sixth part of BF even more promising. CoD is generally considered to be the main competitor of the upcoming Electronic Arts shooter, but the price difference is significant: ₴3 399 (Black Ops 7) vs. ₴1 699 (BF6).

Although beta testing has shown multiplayer, which will have nine maps players are also interested in the “battle royale” mode. No details about it have been officially disclosed, but the network showed 9 minutes of gameplay. It still looks raw and may be subject to changes, but you can expect swimming, water attacks, skydiving, destroying the environment with a sledgehammer, and more. There is a month left until the release, so players can get exclusive items if you play Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled for release on October 6, 2025 for PC and consoles. The title tells about a mysterious military organization Pax Armata, which decided to organize a world-class conflict.

Source: Tech4Gamers