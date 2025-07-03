More «Shakhed» interceptors: Defense Ministry and Google exec Eric Schmidt sign memorandum on drone production

Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with Google exec Eric Schmidt’s Swift Beat company on scaling up the production of unmanned systems. We are talking about «hundreds of thousands of drones».

How reports Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook, the memorandum envisages a long-term partnership with priority supply of UAVs to Ukraine, large-scale production of attack drones, interceptors and quadcopters, as well as the development of solutions to counter ballistic and cruise missiles.

«We are talking about hundreds of thousands of drones in 2025, with production ramping up in 2026. In particular, a large number of interceptor drones «Shaheds», which have already proven their effectiveness in Ukraine», — the Minister said.

Rustem Umerov thanked Swift Beat for the partnership and readiness to move forward quickly. He also thanked other partners who «help Ukraine to be strong». The Minister spoke about the state’s goals in providing the military with drones.

«We are working to ensure that each unit has modern intelligence, surveillance and destruction equipment, and that our defenders receive everything they need to fight effectively».

Swift Beat, a California-based company run by former Alphabet and Google CEO Eric Schmidt, is focused on developing drones with artificial intelligence. Its systems work in the absence of GPS and effectively recognize targets. Little is known about the developments due to secrecy.