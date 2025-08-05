More space for aliens: new theory expands the boundaries of extraterrestrial life

Researchers from The Center for Astrophysics and Space Sciences at New York University in Abu Dhabi has proposed a new theory, that expands the search for extraterrestrial life forms.

The search for living organisms outside the Earth is mainly focused on in the so-called “Goldilocks Zone” — planets whose distance from their parent stars allows them to have liquid water and enough energy to support the existence of living organisms. However, a new study suggests that life may exist on cold worlds far from stars.

According to the researchers, cosmic rays — high-speed streams of particles, that pierce the universe, can carry enough energy to sustain life. These rays penetrate deep into the interior of planets and reach underground water reservoirs. They split water particles, releasing electrons in a process known as radiolysis.

Some microorganisms on Earth known for their ability to live in extremely cold conditions in the absence of sunlight. It is through radiolysis that they maintain their existence.

If, as the study results show, extraterrestrial life forms are able to survive through radiolysis, scientists may have to revise the definition of areas of residence.

The researchers conducted computer modeling to determine, how different levels of cosmic ray exposure can change the conditions on the surface of Mars, one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, and Jupiter’s moon Europa. Astrophysicists sought to find out whether cosmic rays could cause radiolysis on the satellites of Saturn and Jupiter, as it is believed that under the thick layer of ice there may be oceans of liquid water.

Scientists have found, that Enceladus is the most promising candidate for sustaining life through radiolysis. The results of the study demonstrated that Mars, Enceladus, and Europa can support a certain level of radiolysis. The researchers suggest that other astrophysicists expand the definition of the zone residence, calling this larger area “radiolithic populated area”.

“This discovery is changing our understanding of where life can exist Instead of looking only for warm planets with sunlight, we can now consider cold and dark places, provided there is water beneath the surface and they are exposed to cosmic rays. Life may exist in more places than we could have ever imagined”, — explains the study’s lead author, Dimitrа Atri.

The results of the study are published in the journal International Journal of Astrobiology

Source: Gizmodo