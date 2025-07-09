More than 1200 km on a single charge — Lucid Air Grand Touring sets a Guinness World Record

Car owners have several concerns about electric vehicles. They are mainly concerned about the possibility of being left in the middle of the road with an empty battery. These fears are fueled by the insufficient development of charging infrastructure in many regions. Lucid is dispelling these fears. Last week, its electric car Lucid Air Grand Touring set a Guinness World Record by covering 1205 km on a single charge.

The luxury electric sedan made an impressive journey between St. Moritz, Switzerland, and Munich, Germany. With a real-world mileage of 1205 km, the car significantly exceeded the official WLTP cycle autonomy estimate (817-960 km). Also during this trip, the previous record was surpassed by about 160 km. Last month, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ was the first to overcome the psychological milestone of 1000 km on a single charge. Then it managed to drive 1045 km.

Lucid set another @GWR title for the history books. Together with @Umit_Sabanci, we have officially set a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge. The Lucid Air Grand Touring covered an astonishing 1,205 kilometers (~ 749… pic.twitter.com/2LeayLnjgc — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) July 8, 2025

The Lucid Air Grand Touring was driven during the trip by London-based entrepreneur Umit Sabanji, who is no stranger to setting various records. In 2017, he distinguished himself by visiting 13 European countries in one day using regular transportation. In 2022, he made the fastest trip around the world on scheduled flights. He departed from Los Angeles International Airport and returned in 46 hours and 23 minutes, visiting Doha, Qatar, and Brisbane.

Sabanji already had experience with Lucid. In June 2024, he already set a record for traveling through the most countries on a single charge, covering 912 km and driving through 9 European countries: The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Italy. And now he has set a new, even more impressive record. Sabanji himself commented on this event as follows:

«When I completed my nine-country journey in 2024, it was just the beginning. This new achievement takes the journey even further. I’m proud to be part of a movement that is proving that electric mobility — is not just the future, but already the present, and is changing the way we think about what is possible».

It’s worth noting that Umit Sabanji is not a professional hypermiler, i.e. a driver with the skills to make the most efficient use of battery life. Although Lucid helped him prepare for the trip and probably provided an optimized version of the car.

Only 3 years ago, a specially modified Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept could overcome the 1000 km mark. To reduce drag, it had a teardrop shape, and design and functionality had to be sacrificed for efficiency. Now the production models are able to cover this distance. Hopefully, the competition for the right to boast of being the most enduring car will lead to a further increase in the range of conventional electric vehicles.

Source: lucidmotors, jalopnik