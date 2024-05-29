More than 400 people are working on The Witcher 4 — the game will complete pre-production in the second half of 2024

The Witcher 4, known by its codename Polaris, is still in pre-production, but more than 400 CD Projekt RED employees are already working on the game.

«In the first quarter of 2024, we focused on further developing our projects. The largest of them in terms of team size and progress in ongoing work is Polaris. The upcoming first part of the new The Witcher trilogy. More than 400 people are currently working on the game, and we plan to move to the production phase in the second half of the year,» says the company’s CFO Peter Nilubovich.

This is in line with the company’s January announcement that it intends to have 400 developers working on the game by the summer and begin full production in 2024. In a slide accompanying the latest financial report, CD Projekt notes that 407 developers were working on Polaris as of April 30, 2024, compared to 56 developers involved in Cyberpunk Orion, 39 on The Witcher Sirius spinoff, and 20 on the brand new Hadar game.

So far, little is known about Polaris other than the fact that it will be the first game in a «new AAA RPG trilogy». The game will also feature «new gameplay elements and new mechanics» that will differentiate it from the previous «Witcher» games.

Source: GamesRadar