Most VPN programs do not work on Copilot+ PC – native Arm versions are required

The first Copilot+ PC systems have begun to hit the market, and gradually we are beginning to learn details about them that were not announced by computer or processor manufacturers. This time, we’ll talk about VPNs.

When Androidauthority tested the Surface Laptop, we found out that most VPN programs won’t work on Copilot+ PCs. If the VPN program is designed for x86/x64 systems, the installation will simply fail. There is no way to install a VPN program and then use the Windows Prism emulator to run it.

This has been a problem with Windows on Arm systems for years. And with the launch of Copilot+ PC, it was never resolved, despite the great attention that Microsoft, Qualcomm, and partner manufacturers paid to the launch. No VPN program works on Copilot+ PC unless it has a native Arm version. Of the various programs we tested, only Surfshark VPN, which offers an Arm version, was able to be installed. Private Internet Access (PIA) is planning to release an Arm version and is currently waiting for Microsoft certification, after which it will be able to offer a beta version.

In the meantime, users of Copilot+ PC laptops will have to look for workarounds. One of the easiest ways is to use a browser extension, if offered by a VPN provider. However, this only protects the browser and not the traffic of other programs. Another option is to use the built-in Windows VPN system. To do this, you need to get credentials from your VPN provider, enter them into Windows, and then use Windows instead of the VPN program. Another option is to use a VPN across your entire local network. However, for most PC users, it will be difficult to complete all the necessary steps.

Source: Androidauthority