Moto G100 Pro — ultra-bright OLED and large battery from $195 introduced

Motorola has decided to remind us that a budget smartphone is not necessarily a compromise device with an HD screen. The new Moto G100 Pro is just trying to prove it.

This model received A 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Such indicators are more typical for flagship devices.

The smartphone contains a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor (as well asOPPO Reno12 Pro). Customers can choose from configurations with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. MicroSD support has not been announced.

Another trump card of the model is the 6720 mAh battery, which supports fast charging with a power of 30 watts. This is one of the largest batteries among budget phones. At the same time, the body is 8.6 mm thick and weighs 198 g. The Moto G100 Pro is IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistant, and features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The main camera is based on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera in the round hole of the display has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Moto G100 Pro smartphone is already available for pre-order in China for a price of $195. There is no word on a global launch, but Motorola is likely to introduce this model under a different name in other regions. For example, the Moto G 2025 is already available on Amazon in the US — it may become an analog of this device for other markets.

Source: notebookcheck