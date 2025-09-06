Motorola Edge 60 Neo presented: military protection, 3000 nits screen, Dimensity 7400

Motorola has expanded its Edge 60 series of smartphones by introducing the new Edge 60 Neo model. This version replaces the Edge 50 Neo and received a new processor and a larger battery.

The Motorola Edge 60 Neo smartphone has a 6.36-inch OLED LTPO display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The screen supports the HDR10+ standard and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The new device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which is complemented by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

The main camera remains unchanged from its predecessor:

The main module is 50 MP Sony Lytia 700C with optical stabilization,

Ultra-wide-angle module ─ 13 MP with a viewing angle of 120°,

The telephoto module is 10 MP with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh, which is a significant improvement over last year’s model. It supports 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features include NFC support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone has received IP68/IP69 certification and also meets the MIL-STD-810H ruggedness standard, which guarantees resistance to dust, water, and extreme conditions. The device weighs 174.5 g and is 8.09 mm thick. The device comes with Android 15.

The new Motorola Edge 60 Neo will be available in Europe in Pantone Frostbite, Pantone Poinciana and Pantone Grisaille colors. The company will announce the price separately for each market in the coming days.

Source: gsmarena