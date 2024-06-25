Motorola razr 50 ultra foldable smartphone gets industry’s largest external display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and artificial intelligence features

Motorola has introduced the new motorola razr 2024 foldable smartphones. The razr 50 ultra and razr 50 models offer a variety of artificial intelligence features, and the ultra version boasts the industry’s largest external display.

razr 50

The motorola razr 50 smartphone has a 6.9-inch folding main pOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2640×1080 pixels), refresh rate up to 120 Hz, HDR10+ support and peak brightness of 3000 nits. The external pOLED display has a 3.6-inch diagonal, 1056×1066 pixel resolution, refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and peak brightness of 1700 nits.

The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256 or 512 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage. The new device is equipped with a 4200 mAh battery. It supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The main camera on the outside of the body has a 50-megapixel main module with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with macro support. The front camera in the round hole of the main display is 32-megapixel.

razr 50 ultra

The motorola razr 50 ultra model also received a 6.9-inch POLED main display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. However, the maximum refresh rate has been increased to 165 Hz. The external display is the largest in the industry. It has a 4-inch diagonal POLED panel with a resolution of 1272×1080 pixels. In this case, the refresh rate has been increased to 165 Hz, and the peak brightness is up to 2400 nits.

The hardware platform differs significantly from the younger model. The motorola razr 50 ultra version offers a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB of internal UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacity has slightly decreased to 4000 mAh. However, the wired charging power has increased (up to 45 W), and in addition to 15 W wireless charging, 5 W reverse charging is offered. A more powerful charger is also included in the package.

The main 50-megapixel camera module with OIS is complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto module with 2x optical zoom. The front camera is also 32-megapixel.

The new cameras offer a number of AI-based features, including: