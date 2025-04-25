Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is already in Ukraine: 7-inch OLED, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a price of 55 thousand UAH

Motorola has released a new foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, and it went on sale in Ukraine immediately. The Razr 2025 lineup also includes the more affordable Razr and Razr Plus models.

The flagship version of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a 7-inch SuperHD-LTPO-AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1224p, 165 Hz, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The manufacturer claims that this is the largest screen among folding smartphones. The device also has an external 4-inch OLED screen with a frequency of 165 Hz and support for HDR10+. In this case, the peak brightness is slightly lower at 3000 nits. It allows you to use applications without having to open your smartphone.

The new smartphone is based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is complemented by 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Power is provided by a 4700 mAh battery. The device supports 68W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The manufacturer promises up to 36 hours of battery life.

Motorola calls the camera in the Razr 60 Ultra «the world’s most advanced flip smartphone camera». All thanks to a 50-megapixel main module and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro mode. There is no telephoto module, although the main camera supports digital zoom up to 30x. Also worth noting is a 50-megapixel front camera located in the round hole of the folding display.

The new phone offers a lot of Moto AI features. For example, users have access to image generation, Catch Me Up (a quick overview of notifications), Remember This, and Next Move. The Remember This feature is similar to Nothing’s Essential Space (audio recordings and text notes). Next Move suggests when it’s time to use a particular Moto AI feature. With Look&Talk, you can unlock your smartphone with one glance and start a conversation right away. There’s also an interesting tool called Playlist Studio AI that creates music playlists based on the user’s description.

The price of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in Ukraine starts at UAH 54,999. The new product was officially imported and has a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.