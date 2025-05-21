Movie trailer «Caught Stealing» — star of «House of the Dragon» becomes a punk and exchanges Westeros for criminal New York

The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming crime thriller «Caught Stealing» starring Austin Butler, Matt Smith and Zoe Kravitz has been released.

The plot centers on former baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler), who suddenly finds himself in the midst of the criminal underworld of 1990s New York and is forced to navigate something he had no idea about before.

«Hank was a baseball phenom in high school. Although he can’t play anymore, everything else is going well. He has a great girlfriend, he works as a bartender in a New York club, and his favorite team is on its way to the World Series. When his punk neighbor Russ asks Hank to take care of his cat for a few days, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of a motley crew of menacing gangsters. They all want something from Hank, but he doesn’t know why. As he tries to escape their increasingly tightening grip, he must do his best to live long enough to learn one important thing…», — from the official synopsis.

Kravitz plays Thompson’s girlfriend, and Smith has swapped his white hair and knightly armor for Damon Targaryen’s mohawk and punk clothes. The rest of the cast includes rappers Bed Bunny and Action Bronson, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, Liz Schreiber and Griffin Dunne.

Vanity Fair a month earlier had released the first look at the main characters:

Aronofsky («Requiem for a Dream») directed the film based on a script by Charlie Houston (author of the book of the same name) and tried to make it for 15 years.

«I felt like there was so much tension in our normal lives that I felt like the only thing Hollywood has always done well is entertain. I looked at my projects and said: “You know what? The most interesting one I have is Charlie’s script,”»,” Aronofsky told Vanity Fair.

Butler previously starred in the miniseries «Masters of the Air» and the film by Denis Villeneuve «Dune: Part Two»which won two «Oscars» at this year’s ceremony. Kravitz recently directed a black comedy «Clip twice»and Damon is working on the third season «House of Dragon».

«Caught Stealing» will be released in theaters on August 29. The trailer is below (but turn up the sound).