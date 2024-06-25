Movie trailer «Red One» — Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans save Santa Claus from November 14

Amazon MGM Studios has released a trailer for the comedy action-adventure film «Red One». Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) has been kidnapped and needs to be rescued. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will do it on movie screens starting November 14.

«Santa Claus — Red One — has been kidnapped. The head of North Pole security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most famous bounty hunter (Chris Evans). Together, they embark on a tumultuous, around-the-world mission to save Christmas».

In the trailer, Johnson takes an ordinary Hot Wheels car from a toy store and transforms it into a full-size Chevy Corvette using advanced Christmas technology. «You don’t have a Wonder Woman action figure, do you?» — Evans asks the cashier as he leaves the store. «That’s not how it works», — Johnson says.

The film is directed by Jake Kezdan («Jumanji: The Jungle Calling», «The Teacher»). The film stars Dwayne Johnson («Jumanji», «The Fast and the Furious»), Chris Evans («Captain America», «The Avengers»), Lucy Liu («Kill Bill», «Charlie’s Angels»), Kiernan Shipka («The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina»), Bonnie Gant («Jumanji», «Cars») and others.