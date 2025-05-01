MP proposes to create the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada

MP Fedir Venislavskyi («Servants of the People»), a member of the National Security and Defense Committee, proposed to create a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has already submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the MP, the Minister of Defense supports this idea. Other ministries or organizations have not yet been consulted on this project, said Venislavsky «Suspilne».

Why does Ukraine need the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The explanation to the draft law states that the new troops will help Ukraine better defend itself —not only against threats from the ground, but also from space. And not only from Russia, but also from any other country that may pose a threat.

There are several reasons to create the Space Force:

Russia has already launched a strike through space. One example is — a missile «Oreshnik» that struck the territory of Ukraine after flying through international outer space. Other countries already have such forces. The United States, Britain, France, China, India, Iran, Russia, and several other countries already have space forces. Ukraine also wants to be among them. We have the potential. Ukraine has the knowledge, technology, and production capabilities to create satellites for defense. This will make it possible to: create a missile warning system; fight against space-based missile attacks; have our own secure satellite communications; and enhance intelligence through our own satellites. We have partners. Ukraine has already launched space projects with European countries — Luxembourg, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden. And since 2020, Ukraine has been participating in the international program «Artemis», led by NASA. The goal is to return a man to the moon. We have the necessary infrastructure. Ukraine already has ground stations and equipment that allow us to operate our own satellites independently.

In addition, another important step in this direction was the decision of the Ministry of Defense to create a special space policy department. It is this office that will bring together the efforts of public and private companies operating in the space sector.

The task of this department is to check the state of our space infrastructure and make sure that space technologies become part of Ukraine’s defense system.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

As a reminder, Ukraine currently has the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On September 3, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 11507, which provides for the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and on September 16, this law was signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: censor.net