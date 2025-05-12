MSI Claw 8 AI+ console gets new design and 2 TB SSD

MSI has updated its Claw portable console. Unfortunately, the company did not release a version with new powerful AMD processors or Intel Core 200V chips and 16 GB of RAM. The Xbox button did not appear either. Instead, MSI introduced a new black and white color scheme for the existing Claw 8 AI+ version.

So, the original version of Sandstorm was supplemented by a new — Polar Tempest, a black-and-white model. Still, MSI has saved at least one hardware update for this version. The company increased the capacity of the built-in storage to 2 TB.

Portable game consoles MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ The console uses Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processors based on the Lunar Lake architecture. Despite the promotion of the console through influencers, it was not particularly popular among users. There are several reasons for this. For example, Steam Deck has a more attractive price, and ASUS ROG Ally ─ better optimization. MSI Claw is not considered a «bad» device, but it is too expensive to become a massive hit.

However, MSI seems to believe that the new color scheme can change the situation. Interestingly, the company has not launched any advertising campaign, made an official announcement, or published a press release. The new model quietly appeared on the official website. Although the first mention of it appeared in April.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ specifications

Processor up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

Windows 11 Home OS

8-inch FHD+ (1920×1200) touchscreen display, 120 Hz, 100% sRGB, 500 nits, VRR, IPS level

Analog triggers and stacks with Hall effect

Battery capacity of 80 Wh

Optional 2 TB PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Cooler Boost HyperFlow cooling system

Programmable macro keys

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

MSI Center M interface to optimize portable mode

MSI AI Engine for adaptive system setup

Includes — 1 month of PC Game Pass subscription

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest version is expected to go on sale by the end of May. In some European stores, it can already be found at a price starting at €1100, and in the US — for $999. The 2 TB capacity is optional, but it is considered the main difference from the Sandstorm model.

Source: videocardz