MSI shows MEG Vision X AI 2 — AI giant PC with NVIDIA RTX 5090 and built-in 13″ display for $7500

For the first time, the MSI MEG Vision X AI 2nd was presented at CES 2025 in January, and now the company is demonstrating it at Computex and revealing a fantastic price.

The second MEG Vision X AI has top-of-the-line components, but the 13″ panel on the front edge of the case is the first thing that attracts attention. MSI has equipped the built-in touch screen with a special program that will allow you to conveniently control the computer. «Under the hood» of this system is intelligent recognition of user activity and the corresponding adjustment of performance parameters. By default, the display shows PC statistics. If AI or performance metrics are not the user’s priority, the display can perform any function of an additional monitor.

The built-in interface facilitates interaction with a variety of LLMs such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Meta, and Claude. The PC is equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker that will allow you to communicate with the MSI app or with Microsoft Copilot. MSI adds a cloud-independent AI model with chat and image creation capabilities. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series to 5090 series graphics cards and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, the AI definitely has a lot to work with.

The Tom’s Hardware website took a picture of the device at Computex 2025 to see what it looks like in person:

The MSI MEG Vision X AI 2 is based on the MSI Project Zero Z890 motherboard with cables hidden behind. For cooling, the company chose a 360 mm AIO liquid cooler, complemented by Glacier Armor radiators that cover the VRM and SSD, and reduce the temperature by 25%, according to MSI. The Silent Storm Cooling AI system uses artificial intelligence to control fan speeds and optimize cooling efficiency, while maintaining a value of no more than 17.7 dB in silent operation.

The case has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), and separate microphone and headphone ports. The rear panel has two Thunderbolt 4, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), one 5GbE, S/PDIF, and two audio jacks. Power is provided by a gold-certified 850W or 1200W unit. Wireless connectivity includes Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The cost of the computer is between $5000 and $7500 — a lot, but not too much, considering prices and difficulties of purchasing RTX 5090.

Sources: MSI, Tom`s Hardware