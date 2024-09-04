MSI unveils seven laptops with Intel Core Ultra 200 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 and new Venture series

MSI has unveiled its next-generation laptops powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 200 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors. In addition to improved computing and video performance, the chips work better with AI.

The manufacturer has announced a new Venture series of laptops that are positioned as thin, light, and powerful. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200 processors and 14″, 15.6″, 16″ and 17″ displays. The laptops have 16:10 OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. They support 100W USB-C PD charging.

Also presented are Prestige and Summit laptops for business with artificial intelligence, also on Core Ultra 200. MSI claims that they are optimized for more than 500 AI models and have improved energy efficiency.

Prestige series laptops are available in three sizes: 13″, 14″ and 16″. In addition to the latest processors, they have ultra-lightweight bodies and long battery life of up to 20 hours of video playback and office work. They are also equipped with 5 MP webcams for more enjoyable online meetings.

Summit 13 AI+ Evo business laptops also feature Intel Core Ultra 200 and a lightweight body. They are equipped with an MSI Pen 2 stylus with MPP 2.6 support.

Also presented are new laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors — Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+, and Creator A16 AI+. Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ are designed for gamers and content creators. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards deliver computing power in a thin and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis.

Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+, also powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, are equipped with exclusive MSI AI Engine and MSI AI Noise Cancellation Pro software. All laptops are on display at the MSI booth at IFA 2024.

Sources: MSI, TechPowerUp