Musk hints at launching smartphone X (Grok Phone) — alternatives to Apple devices with «spyware» OpenAI software

After statements about banning Apple devices in their companies in the case of «deep integration» ChatGPT, Musk also thought about creating his own alternative to the iPhone.

One Twitter user suggested the idea of the X phone (or Grok Phone), and Musk replied that it was «quite possible» given that Apple devices will receive «OpenAI» spyware.

Who wants an 𝕏 phone? Completely secure. pic.twitter.com/DWfLUOBUYC — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 10, 2024

In subsequent comments, Musk hinted that a partnership with Samsung to produce a potential X smartphone is not out of the question. And given that the billionaire sometimes makes good on his strangest Twitter statements — the launch may be quite real.

Elon Musk has a long history of relations with OpenAI — he co-founded the startup but left due to a conflict (it was reported that the billionaire wanted to merge the startup with Tesla and head a joint venture, which other executives disagreed with). The conflict became public when OpenAI received a billion-dollar investment from Microsoft — Musk claimed that the company had abandoned its original goal of developing AI for the benefit of humanity and instead focused on making money. Later, he sued OpenAI, but recently it turned out that withdrew the lawsuit.