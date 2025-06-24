«Needs a little more time in the oven»: CD Projekt RED postpones patch 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077

Patch 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 will not be released on June 26, as planned, because CD Projekt Red needs more time.

The developers promise an update «similar in scale to version 2.2». This means that we should expect not only bug fixes but also new content or, perhaps even a full-fledged DLC. Rumors began to spread after the game ported to Switch 2.

CDPR aims to replicate the scale of the previous major patch, which added customization for Vee, car paint jobs, photo mode improvements, and rides with Johnny Silverhand. That 2.2 patch came unexpectedly — almost a year after the 2.1 global update. Many players already thought that support for the game was over.

«We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we’ll need some more time to make sure we’re happy with it – we’re aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2», — they write on the Cyberpunk account in BlueSky.

What exactly will be included in version 2.3 is still a mystery. CDPR keeps all the details under wraps, so fans have started speculating whether the long-awaited New Game+ mode will appear in 2.3. CDPR was skeptical about this idea before, but fans have been asking for the mode for years.

«Making sure it’s done well and polished for you. Much love, thank you for your passion for our game — it’s incredibly motivating and inspiring», — writes Pavel Sasko, Deputy Director of the game.

Update 2.3 may be the last major patch for the game. Considering that the studio has already actively working on The Witcher 4 and development of Cyberpunk 2 It’s quite possible. Although there’s no official confirmation, the fact that CDPR is returning to the game after its release on Switch 2 speaks for itself: we’re in for a surprise. We hope it won’t be just a patch.

Source: Games Radar