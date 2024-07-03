Netflix has released a new «Beverly Hills Cop» — Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley after a 30-year hiatus

The fourth film in the series «Beverly Hills Cop» is now available to watch on Netflix — in Ukrainian dubbing.

The film, according to the official synopsis, takes place 40 years after Axel Foley took on his first case. This time, the policeman, played by Eddie Murphy, will have to save the life of his daughter (Taylor Paige), teaming up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old colleagues Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton).

Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon also appear in the cast.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the author of the original «Beverly Hills Cop», produced the fourth film, directed by Mark Malloy, and written by — Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten.

Murphy first appeared in the role of Axel Foley in 1984, and after becoming the highest-grossing film of that year, it was followed by two sequels — the last debuted in theaters 30 years ago.