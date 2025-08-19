Netflix has renewed Dept. Q for Season 2 — detective series with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

The series Dept. Q received high marks from critics and was in the top of Netflix’s viewing for two months, so it is not surprising that the announcement of the sequel was not delayed.

Dept. Q is a crime thriller and detective series based on a series of novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen. The plot centers on the outstanding and sarcastic detective Carl Mork, who, due to his arrogance and arrogant attitude towards his colleagues, along with a horrific incident that led to the death of a young cop and trauma to another detective, is sent to lead a team of misfit investigators in the Old Unsolved Cases Unit (Q Division) in Edinburgh. Eventually, the detectives successfully investigate the case of missing prosecutor Merritt Lingard.

The premise is somewhat reminiscent of another hit show, but from Apple, called Slow Horses, which extended for 6th and 7th seasons at once. The fifth one will debut in the fall, so fans of the genre will definitely not be bored.

“Dept. Q, reads like Slough House, the dumping ground for shabby spies from Slow Motion. Carl Mork, read like Jackson Lamb,” — wrote in his review Telegraph.

Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) wrote and directed the script, while Mona Qureshi and Manda Levine are showrunners for Netflix.

“We look forward to returning to Carl Mork and his band of misfits in The Q Squad. Scott Frank has given us best-in-class stories and captivated Netflix viewers around the world. We can’t wait to see what Mork and his team uncover in season two… Edinburgh, we’re back,” Qureshi and Levine said in a statement.

The first season of the series Dept. Q was released in May and received 88% from critics and 90% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. The release date for the second film has not yet been announced, but it is clear that Matthew Goode, who is widely known for his role in Zack Snyder’s superhero film The Guardians (2009), will reprise his lead role.

Source: Variety