Netflix has renewed the One Piece series for a third season and showed a teaser for the second

Good news for One Piece fans — Netflix has finally released the first teaser for the second season and at the same time extended the series for a third.

One Piece is a live-action adaptation of Eichiro Oda’s 1997 manga that tells the story of the adventures of fugitive pirates led by Munchkin D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), who, after eating the devil’s fruit, gained the ability to stretch his body like rubber. In the first season, he slowly assembled his team, which included bounty hunter Roronoa Zoro (McKenna), mysterious thief Nami (Emily Rudd), slingshot master Wosopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and a martial arts chef named Sanji (Tese Skylarousi).

In the second season, the pirates will be joined by a doctor and one of the favorite characters among Tony Tony Chopper’s manga fans (voiced by Michaela Hoover) and archaeologist Nico Robin (Lera Abova).

Among the other new actors in the teaser, Callum Kerr can be seen as Smoker, one of the show’s new antagonists.

The second season, according to the official synopsis, promises “even fiercer rivals and more dangerous missions” for the team:

“Luffy and Pirates set sail for the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder lie at every turn. As they travel through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they will encounter strange islands and many fearsome new enemies.”

At the same time, Netflix has announced the third season of One Piece (production will begin in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year), although the exact release date of the second season is still unknown — only 2026.

Earlier, the producers of One Piece boldly stated their hopes to shoot 12 seasons of the live show given the large amount of source material. The Oda manga contains more than 1080 chapters, where about 100 were adapted for the first season of 8 episodes.

Teaser