Netflix has started filming the fantasy "Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew" — first look at Digory and Polly

Netflix’s The Chronicles of Narnia has officially entered the filming stage — 6 years after the streaming service first announced a new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ books.

Numerous photos and videos on the web show the scenery on the streets of London, which somewhat resembles the atmosphere of post-war Britain in the 1950s. If so, the showrunners will have made a significant leap in time compared to the original story.

The first film in Netflix’s The Chronicles of Narnia series will be based on the story “The Magician’s Nephew” a prequel to the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which will show the creation of Narnia by Aslan. The main characters here are also children, Digory and Polly, who travel to mysterious worlds with the help of rings created by the eccentric Professor Andrew Ketterly.

Netflix has not yet officially announced the cast, but it is known from specialized media that Emma Mackie is likely to play the White Witch, and Daniel Craig — Uncle Andrew. The streaming service saved the most interesting update for the role of Aslan, whose female version can be played by Meryl Streep.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Barbie), who was spotted in the backstage footage alongside the young actors who are likely to play Digory and Polly. More photos can be found at UnBoxPHD and Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations.

The filming will take place in London, South East England and Shepperton Studios for 5 months, with a release date set for the end of 2026. It is expected that the new “Chronicles of Narnia” will feature exclusive two-week screening in Imax before its debut on Netflix around Thanksgiving.

The story of Narnia has been adapted into many films, starting with the 1979 animated series and continuing with the trilogy of live-action films from 2005-2010, which earned a total of $1.5 billion at the box office. A fourth film, based on the novel The Silver Chair, was also planned, but due to the loss of rights, it was canceled.

Netflix is expected to film all 7 stories in the series.

Source: Word of Real