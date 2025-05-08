Netflix has updated the interface on TVs – artificial intelligence and many changes

Netflix has decided to add a bit of the currently popular AI to its mobile app, and at the same time announced a large-scale upgrade of its TV interface. At the same time, the company introduced new mobile formats for discovering content.

New Netflix look for TVs

The update, which will soon be available in the Netflix app for Apple TV, is a significant departure from the current design. The company has been working on improving the interface since last year. Now, the home page looks much more modern and easier to navigate, and the main focus is on the content – it is now placed in the center of the foreground.

Movies and TV series are still grouped by category, but each section contains a large card with detailed information such as description, release date, etc. Interestingly, you no longer need to go to each individual movie to see the rest of the content in the category – the description appears on hover.

Instead of the sidebar, the horizontal top navigation bar is now used, which includes sections: Home, Series, Movies, Games, Saved, and Search. This makes it easier to navigate, especially on large screens.

The heart of the update is a new system of personalized recommendations. Now Netflix will better take into account your moods and interests at a particular moment by analyzing your viewing history. This will allow you to find content faster that matches your mood at the moment, not just based on the genres of your interests.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Netflix plans to introduce a new TV interface in the coming weeks and months.

Netflix on mobile devices

On iOS devices, the company is testing search based on generative AI. Now it will be possible to enter queries in any form, for example: «I want to watch something fun and light», — and the service will offer suitable options. This feature will be available in a limited format as an optional beta version for now.

Another innovation is the TikTok-style vertical feed, where users will be able to quickly discover new things by flipping through clips from TV shows and movies. This is especially relevant for younger audiences accustomed to short video formats.

However, it is worth noting that not all modern improvements are equally useful. Recently Netflix improves 1980s sitcom with AI — the result terrified the audience.