Netflix reveals the release date of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein — first in theaters

Guillermo del Toro’s new gothic fantasy telling the story of Frankenstein and his monster has finally received a release date. The wait won’t be long, but the most impatient viewers will have to visit theaters first rather than enjoy the premiere on streaming.

Thus, the theatrical premiere of Frankenstein is scheduled for October 17, while the movie will be available on Netflix on November 7. This is a common tactic for streaming, which gives a limited release to films that have the potential for film awards. It is known that the movie is rated R and lasts 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Frankenstein — is a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel that stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his monstrous creation. Guillermo del Toro wrote and directed the film, which he previously called his life’s dream.

“I first read Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a child and saw Boris Karloff in what became for me almost a religious state. Monsters became my personal belief system,” del Toro said during a discussion at the Netflix Tudum event. “There are traces of Frankenstein in my films… The exploration of the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son has consumed my stories over and over again. I wanted to make this movie before I even had a camera, and I’ve been actively pursuing it for 25 years.”

Along with the announcement of the date, Netflix unveiled two new posters featuring Isaac and Elordie: Frankenstein stands in front of a large window, and his monster wanders in the snow.

Among the rest of the cast: Mia Gott as Frankenstein’s bride Elizabeth; Christoph Waltz, who takes on the role of Dr. Praetorius; and Charles Dance, Byrne Gorman, David Bradley and Ralph Ineson (Galactus in The Fantastic Four).

“Frankenstein is not the first collaboration between del Toro and Netflix. In 2022, they jointly released Pinocchio, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, as well as the horror anthology The Cabinet of Curiosities by Guillermo del Toro.