Netflix’s «The Adventures of Cliff Booth» will get a «gigantic» budget and 120+ actors led by Brad Pitt

The spinoff of «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood», dedicated to the adventures of Cliff Booth, has received the first details — and, apparently, Netflix will not spare money for the Tarantino/Fincher creation.

According to the website World of Reel, which cites a Monday release from the California Film Commission, Netflix’s untitled feature film received a staggering $20 million in tax credits — the largest amount the state has ever allocated to a film production. Deadline meanwhile, clarifies that the movie in question is nothing more than «The Adventures of Cliff Booth».

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the project. From what is known so far, we know that movie spinoff «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» starring Brad Pitt, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino (probably the same film that was promoted earlier under the name «Film Critic»as Quentin’s tenth and last film).

Insiders claim that Netflix has ambitious plans for the filming, which will last from July 28, 2025, until January 16, 2026. In addition, 128 actors, 428 crew members and about 4000 extras are involved in the work. The filming in California is estimated to cost $106 million, only a fraction of the still undisclosed and potentially gigantic budget. Earlier there were rumors that Tarantino sold the script to Netflix for $20 million.

«That’s what Quentin Tarantino wrote», — Pitt told reporters at the movie’s premiere «Formula 1». «This is an episode, not a sequel, of a character from the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He didn’t want to direct it at that stage, so our friend David Fincher stepped in».

In addition to Pitt, the cast is rumored to include Carla Gugino («The Fall of the House of Usher»), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II («Watchmen»), Elizabeth Debicki («The Crown») and Scott Caan (Turk Malloy in «The Ocean’s Trilogy») — an interesting «mix» that suggests Fincher’s vision for the project may differ from Tarantino’s original. The director, by the way, has collaborated with Pitt on several occasions, including on such hits as «Seven», «Fight Club», and «The Curious Case of Benjamin Button».

Earlier, insider Jeff Snyder wrote that Leonardo DiCaprio would also appear in the film in a cameo role (later it was reported that he would receive $3 million for the cameo), while Margot Robbie also allegedly expressed her willingness to return.