Netflix’s «The Witcher» finale will feature a favorite character from the Hearts of Stone DLC

The «The Witcher» series will complete its story on Netflix with the fifth season, which will feature one of the most interesting characters from the Hearts of Stone expansion pack from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

According to Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher cast has been joined by Emily-Jo Young, who will play the role of Shani — a character who made her debut in the book «Blood of Elves» and later returned as a medic during the Battle of Brenna in «Lady of the Lake», and is well remembered by fans as Geralt’s beloved in the Hearts of Stone DLC.

It was believed that Shani was cut from the Netflix series because she never appeared in the second season, which partially adapted Sapkowski’s third book. Does this mean that the fifth season will finally show us the battle for Brenna? There has been no official confirmation, nor have there been any leaks about the filming of major battles in the field. Perhaps we will see all the horrors of the battle exclusively from the medical tent. Or maybe Netflix has come up with some alternative for Shani.

As a reminder, Netflix has so far released three seasons of «The Witcher» —, all starring Henry Cavill, whilein the last two, Liam Hemsworth took his place. The fourth one is in post-production and is expected to be released in 2025, while we are shooting the fifth one have already seen some interesting behind-the-scenes footage.

As for Andrzej Sapkowski’s new book «The Witcher: Crossroads of Ravens», the KSD publishing house announced its release in Ukrainian translation this year.