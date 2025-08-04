Netflix's The Witcher series adapts one of the funniest moments from the books

Can you imagine Liam Hemsworth being carried on his back by a large furry creature? You don’t have to try, because Netflix will offer you this wonderful scene in the next seasons of The Witcher.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the Witcher cast Adam Bezyl, known for his performance of fantasy creatures (The Last of Us), as Knocker, a representative of the kobold subspecies.

In Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, there is a moment when Geralt meets the elf Avalak’ha in a cave on Mount Hagen. They have an interesting conversation, after which the Witcher has to somehow get down from the mountain to rejoin the Hansa. This is where Knocker comes to the rescue. However, the trip is far from ideal, which makes this scene so spectacular and funny.

Now it is obvious that Avalakah will appear in the final seasons, although it is not known for sure who will play him. In Bloodline, Samuel Blankin took on the role, but the miniseries introduced another actor as Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy instead of Sam Heiseldine), so the vision of the projects may differ.

What do you know about the 4th and 5th seasons of The Witcher?

So far, Netflix has released three seasons of The Witcher — all starring Henry Cavill, while in the last two, Liam Hemsworth took his place. The producers had previously promised a “perfect transition” to the new incarnation of Geralt, in accordance with the “book canon”.

“We have a very good plan for how to introduce the new Geralt and a vision of how Liam will handle it. No details, because that would be a huge spoiler — but it’s very close to the meta-ideas that are deeply rooted in the books, especially in book 5.”

The filming of the fourth season is officially over. Freya Allan (Ciri) said goodbye to her co-stars on Instagram back in late October 2024, while Hemsworth gave an update on his work schedule the same month.

“We’ve been filming for about eight months now. Three more weeks, and then we’re taking a break for about four months, and then we’ll come back next year,” he said, hinting at work on the fifth season.

Given the fact that the filming of the fifth one has started (and wehave already seen some interesting behind-the-scenes footage)The fourth season is currently in post-production. It is expected to be released in 2025, but there has been no official announcement from the streaming service. Previously, we have showed only a short teaser with Hemsworth in character, the rest We get personnel and information only from leaks

In addition to Ciri and the new Geralt, Annifer (Anya Chalotra) and Lovestock (Joey Baty) are expected to return, along with a large cast of the first seasons’ main cast. Among the newcomers: Shani (Emily Jo-Young), Roderick de Vette (Jack Myers), Regis (Laurence Fishburne) et al.

According to the synopsis of the fourth season, “After the shocking events that changed the Continent that ended the third season, the new one follows Geralt, Yennifer and Ciri as they face the necessity to travel through a war-torn territory and its many demons, separately from each other. If they can accept and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance to survive a baptism of fire — and find each other again.”

No other official details are available, but thanks to season three, we at least know that Ciri has joined the Rats group (that never received a separate series), while Yen and Geralt will obviously go in search of her. Though Chalotra’s character will probably also be busy trying to make amends for the damage done by the bloodshed in Arethusa and the loss of Tissai. And then there are Wilgefortz and Emgyre, who think they’ve managed to bring Ciri home once and for all, although she looks a little different… In general, it is interesting to see how everything will end in the finale.