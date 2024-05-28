Netflix wants to disable content downloads on Windows — users receive strange messages

You can watch Netflix on the go on your laptop using the official Windows streaming app. Even if there is no network connection, you can download content in advance and watch it later.

However, some users reportthat Netflix is updating its Windows app to remove the ability for subscribers to download content for offline viewing. If this comes true, it will be a big blow to many subscribers who watch Netflix on laptops.

Some people have seen a new notification in the Netflix Windows app:

«Coming soon: a new Windows app. The update includes access to live events, compatibility with ad-supported plans, and more! Downloads will no longer be supported, but you can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device».

From another user appeared a similar message, but without the part about downloading. This can either be encouraging or an attempt by Netflix to reassure subscribers without announcing unpleasant changes.

It is also possible that Netflix only notifies people who actually use the download feature. In the latter case, the user says that they have never used them (i.e., nothing will change for them).

Another option is to test the reaction to possible changes to gauge how users react to potential changes. This is something that has happened many times, and not just on Netflix. Website Android Authoritywho reported the news, believes that those who are really concerned about the disappearance of the feature should let Netflix know in one form or another.