New absolute overclocking record from Intel Core i9-14900KF — 9130.33 MHz

The Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, which has always been considered one of the best, has now become the world’s fastest in terms of clock speed.

Chinese overclocker wytiwx has successfully overclocked the Core i9-14900KF to 9130.33 MHz using liquid helium and set a new world record for processor frequency, which is officially confirmed by HWBot. The processor has bypassed of the previous record holder, Core i9-14900KS, by only 13 MHz. Wytiwx ran the Core i9-14900KF at 1.388V to achieve stability. Since the chip was cooled with liquid helium, this did not cause any problems.

The overclocking bench also consisted of an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard designed for extreme overclockers, one Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB memory module overclocked to DDR5-5744, a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and a Corsair HX1200i power supply.

In general, in recent years, we have seen a relatively small increase in clock speeds, both factory and overclocked. The industry has probably reached the limit of what existing architectures can offer. Finnish overclocker The Stilt overclocked the AMD Athlon FX-8370 to 8722 MHz back in 2014. This record remained at the top for a long eight years before Core i9-13900K takes the crown in 2022, when it was only 3 MHz ahead of the AMD chip.

The latest Intel Core Ultra 200S series of processors (Arrow Lake) is not very good at overclocking and has complaints even about the usual performance. Nova Lake chips, which will be released next year, have a chance to change this.

Source: Tom’s Hardware