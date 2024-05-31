News Devices 05-31-2024 at 12:41 comment views icon

New Acer Predator X27U F3, X34 X5 and X32 X3 monitors — OLED, G-SYNC and FreeSync, up to 480 Hz

Acer has added three new gaming monitors to its Predator lineup, all featuring OLED displays and fast refresh rates. The Predator X27U F3, Predator X34 X5, and Predator X32 X3 — models are powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. They also feature true 10-bit color in 99% DCI-P3 space, which means greater color depth, higher contrast, and deeper blacks. The models feature adjustable height stands that can be tilted and swiveled and two 5W speakers.

Predator X27U F3 — 27-inch monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 480 Hz. It is equipped with USB-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports, and its stand has a connector for attaching a tripod for accessories. The model will be available in the third quarter for a price starting at $1200.

The 31.5″ Predator X32 X3 4K UHD OLED monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz in Full HD resolution. The monitor also features one Type-C port and two HDMI 2.1 ports, and will be available in the fourth quarter of the year for prices starting at $1200 and up.

Lastly, the Predator X34 X5 has a 34-inch curved OLED screen with 1800R curvature and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, just like the Predator X32 X3. The monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort and USB Type-C, and it will be available in the fourth quarter for at least $1200.

Sources: Acer, Engadget


