New anode protection technology doubles the life of electric car batteries

Oleksandr Fedotkin

A group of South Korean researchers has developed a new printing technology that more than doubles the stability of lithium-metal batteries in electric cars.

«Providing ten times the theoretical capacity of conventional lithium-ion batteries, lithium metal anodes are a key material in solid-state and lithium-sulfur batteries that require high energy density. However, the risk of dendrite formation during charging/discharging cycles raises safety concerns, including the risk of short circuits and fire, and limits battery life», — the researchers explain. 

The technology, proposed by researchers from of the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT), allows to solve problem of occurrence needle structures — dendrites on the lithium surface. According to the results of battery pack tests, the lithium anodes protected by the new technology demonstrated 81.5% retention of the initial capacity after 100 charge-discharge cycles and a Coulombic efficiency of 99.1%. 

Нова технологія захисту анодів подвоює ресурс акумуляторів електрокарів
Solvent-free transfer printing allows for uniform two-layer coatings of aluminum and gold oxide on lithium metal/National Research Council for Science and Technology

This is more than twice as much as stability of unprotected lithium cells. Even at high discharge currents, when the battery is completely discharged in 9 minutes, the cells retained 74.1% of their capacity, demonstrating stability in difficult conditions.

Researchers led by Dr. Chongdong Suk instead of the traditional «wet coating» processes based on the use of solvents, developed a solvent-free transfer printing method based on roll-to-roll technology. The reason is that solvents can damage highly reactive lithium. 

«The research team has developed two types of protective layers: a double layer consisting of aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃) and gold (Au), and a hybrid layer combining ceramic (Al-LLZO) and polymer components», — the developers specify. 

The process involves creating an ultra-thin, about 5 micrometers, hybrid protective film of ceramic and polymer on a separate sheet and then laminating it directly onto the lithium surface under pressure. This approach prevents damage and ensures uniform coverage.

«This study combines novel protective materials and a scalable transfer printing process to overcome critical interfacial instability and wet processing limitations in lithium metal batteries», — says Dr. Jeongdong Suk. 

The team has already demonstrated the scalability of the method by successfully covering an area of 245×50 mm with a protective film. This development is expected to accelerate the practical use of high-energy batteries not only in electric vehicles but also in large-scale energy storage systems.

Source: Interesting Engineering


