New Astro Bot game to be released on PlayStation — adventures of the famous character will start on September 6

One of the best surprises for PlayStation fans at Sony State of Play was the announcement of the new Astro Bot game. A complete platformer Astro’s Playroom 2020 paid tribute to the history of PlayStation and demonstrated the DualSense controller technology. Astro Bot imitates the famous game and will be released on September 6…

The Astro Bot character first appeared in The Playroom, a collection of AR mini-games pre-loaded on PS4 to showcase the capabilities of the DualShock 4 controller and PlayStation camera. It then appeared in The Playroom VR, another collection for PlayStation VR that included a short platform game called Robot Rescue. It was expanded into a full-priced game called Astro Bot Rescue Mission, which was exclusive to PlayStation VR.

The first trailer, simply titled Astro Bot, shows an adorable little bot fighting enemies to music. There are also references to numerous classic PlayStation games, as well as a lot of cameos of characters from other games.

Astro Bot will have 80 levels, 6 galaxies, and many unique planets with different terrains. More than 15 new abilities utilize the capabilities of the DualSensing controller and 70 new enemies.

«We’ll be back soon with more information about the game, as well as pre-orders, which will begin on June 7. Until then, turn on your DualSense and let Team Asobi and Astro take you on an unforgettable PlayStation space adventure!», — says the Sony blog.

Source: VGS