New BYD Seal 06 DM-i hybrid wagon with a range from Kyiv to Amsterdam starting at $15,300

Recently, most of the electric vehicles and hybrids entering the market are classified as crossovers. BYD has decided to correct this injustice by offering the spacious Seal 06 DM-i station wagon with a hybrid powertrain. By the way, it is characterized by very low fuel consumption and a large range. According to the manufacturer’s claims, the new model is able to cover up to 2000 km with a full tank and a charge.

Characteristics of BYD Seal 06 DM-i

The BYD Seal 06 DM-i plug-in hybrid has a length of 4850 mm, a width of 1890 mm and a height of 1505 mm, and a wheelbase of 2790 mm. The wagon body offers a spacious trunk for transporting things. Owners have 670 liters of useful space available, and if the rear seats are folded, the available volume increases to 1535 liters. Additional features include a built-in refrigerator with a heating function.

The new station wagon resembles the BYD Seal 06 sedan in terms of appearance. The novelty follows the Marine Aesthetics design language and has smooth body lines. The front features slim LED headlights and an inverted trapezoidal grille. The side features black pillars and hidden door handles. The car’s aerodynamic drag coefficient is 0.284 Cd.

The novelty is based on fifth generation BYD plug-in hybrid system. The base version offers a 1.5-liter 74 kW (99 hp) naturally aspirated engine combined with a 120 kW (161 hp) electric motor. This combination provides a fuel consumption of 3.15 liters per 100 km, acceleration to 100 km/h takes 8.7 seconds. The electric motor is powered by a 10.08 kWh LFP battery, which provides up to 80 km of range on electric power alone (CLTC cycle).

There is also a second version of the power plant. It uses the same internal combustion engine, but a more powerful electric motor that produces 160 kW (215 hp). As a result, the acceleration to «hundred» has been reduced to 7.7 seconds. In this case, a larger LFP battery with a capacity of 18.71 kWh is also used, which allows you to travel up to 150 km (CLTC) on electric traction. However, the combined fuel consumption of this system is significantly higher and amounts to 4.25 liters per 100 km. Thanks to a 65-liter fuel tank, this plug-in hybrid can cover up to 2000 km when refueled and charged «to full». By the way, the battery restores the charge from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes.

The BYD Seal 06 DM-i supports the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function and can act as a power source for not very powerful electrical appliances. This (along with the built-in refrigerator) can be useful when traveling outdoors without a portable charging station.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, an 8.8-inch LCD instrument panel, a 12.8-inch infotainment system display, 6 speakers, 6 airbags, and heated and ventilated front seats. The vehicle is already equipped with the DiPilot 100 driver assistance system (God’s Eye C). It includes 12 cameras, 5-mm radars and 12 ultrasonic radars. The number «100» indicates the system’s computing power in TOPS (trillions of operations per second). This system provides autopilot functions on highways.

The top-of-the-line version of the BYD Seal 06 DM-i station wagon offers a larger 15.6-screen infotainment system, 8 speakers and 7 airbags. However, its highlight is the DiSus-C shock absorption control system, which increases comfort during travel.

Price

Taking into account these characteristics, the price of the new BYD Seal 06 DM-i station wagon is quite attractive. Depending on the version, the price of the new model in China is about $3,000:

BYD Seal 06 DM-i wagon 80km Noble – 109,800 yuan ($15,320)

BYD Seal 06 DM-i wagon 150km Exclusive – 119,800 yuan ($16,720)

BYD Seal 06 DM-i wagon 150km Flagship – 129,800 yuan ($18,115)

According to CarNewsChina sources close to the company, BYD plans to bring this model to the European market.

Source: interestingengineering, autocar, carnewschina