New console or VR? Valve has registered an "intriguing" Steam Frame trademark

Valve intrigues gamers with its new trademark called Steam Frame. The documents hint at some kind of gaming hardware.

The registration went through the USPTO, and the wording itself points to several possible directions. In total, the applications cover two categories, but there are more assumptions on the web.

The first one concerns “computer game consoles for entertainment games; video game consoles; accessories for video games, namely video game controllers”. The second one describes “computer hardware; networking equipment; computer peripherals; and software for playing, processing and streaming audio, video, data, text and multimedia content”.

Such wording has created a lot of speculation. Some suggest that Steam Frame — is an updated Steam Machines version but as a separate game console. Others associate it with Valve’s VR direction and the Deckard headset. It is rumored to be released at the end of 2025. Another scenario is a hybrid platform that will combine console and VR functions along with media streaming. Users have pointed out that it is quite possible that a mini-PC on SteamOS (which managed to migrate to other consoles).

Steam Deck was also mentioned. Valve has already confirmed that it is working on a successor, but will release it only when it can provide a significant performance increase. Therefore, some insiders do not exclude that Steam Frame may be related to this line. Last year alone, Valve recorded Steam Deck growth of 64% and the largest sales year in history so this area is promising.

Currently, applications are under consideration, and Valve has not officially commented on what exactly is behind the Steam Frame name.

Source: Tweak Town