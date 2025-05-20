New decentralized AI chip works without cloud and internet

Researchers at the Munich Institute of Technology (TUM) in Germany have created a tiny chip artificially intelligent computer capable of performing real-time computations, similar to the human brain, without the need for an Internet connection and the use of cloud services.

It is noted that the chip, called AI Pro, combines memory and information processing units in a compact neuromorphic architecture that simulates the processes of pattern detection and decision-making, similar to the human brain. The device was developed by professor Department of Artificial Intelligence Processor Design at TUM Hussam Amrouch.

The chip size does not exceed 1 mm. The device simulates the process of information processing by the human brain, allowing artificial intelligence to learn and work completely autonomously. At the same time, the chip consumes at least 10 times less power than similar chips with artificial intelligence.

The AI Pro prototype was created by semiconductor manufacturer Global Foundries from Dresden and contains 10 million transistors. Although this is much less than the top-end, high-performance NVIDIA processors with up to 200 billion transistors, AI Pro provides complete data confidentiality, high energy efficiency, and powerful AI.

According to Amrouch, the chip is based on the concept of hyperspace computing. AI learns by identifying similarities and patterns instead of processing large amounts of data. For example, instead of processing a large number of images of cars, AI understands the term based on key characteristics of the car, such as the specific number of wheels, use for road use, and other inherent features of this type of transportation.

During the trial run, AI Pro consumed only 24 microjoules, while competing chips consumed 10 to 100 times more. According to the scientists, the chip they developed is designed to be used in specific applications. It can be successfully used in medical devices, robotics, and autonomous navigation.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«This makes them very effective. A smartwatch, equipped with the chip, can process sensitive data about heart rate or blood oxygen levels on the spot, eliminating the need to transmit data to external servers», — Hussam Amrouch emphasizes.

Currently, the prototype is estimated at $33,700, but the device is still far from commercial use. The goal of German scientists is to create a new type of chip with artificial intelligence to perform specific tasks with maximum energy efficiency and safety.

Source: TUM; InterestingEngineering