New deferrals and functions will appear in «Reserve+» – Chernogorenko

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared several new features in the «Reserve+» application. Deputy Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko spoke about these updates.

«We are launching new services in Reserve+. Join us for beta testing to make them even more convenient», – wrote She’s on Facebook.

Last week, Kateryna Chernogorenko announced two new types of deferrals in the «Reserve+» app. But this time, in addition to deferrals, we are also talking about new features and capabilities.

So, currently, two new types of deferrals are available in the test version of the app:

Postponement by the decision of the HLC

Deferral for parents of a minor child if one of the spouses is in service

Two new features have also been added:

Display of disability data

Display of reasons for violation of military registration

It is worth noting that this is a beta test of new features of the «Reserve+» application. Anyone can join the test by filling out the form at to the following address.

Earlier, Kateryna Chernogorenko said that now every third person in Ukraine who is deferred from mobilization is issued through the application «Reserve+». Since last year, the Ministry of Defensehas launched an opportunity to apply for a deferral onlinethrough «Reserve+». Initially, this feature was made available to people with disabilities and students. Later, parents with many children were added to these lucky ones. During the first 3 days of the service availability, the following people used itissued 100 thousand deferrals. This year we have alreadymade it possible to automatically extend deferrals.

In the summer, a new convenient feature — will appear in the «Reserve+» applicationit will be possible to pay a fine for violation of the rules of military registration with a 50% discount.