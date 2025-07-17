New footage from the filming of «Harry Potter» from HBO — Dudley, older Dursley and Harry came to the zoo

The cast of the «Harry Potter» series was spotted filming at London Zoo, where they will apparently recreate the scene of the conversation with the snake from «Philosopher’s Stone».

In the images published by the publication The Sun, you can see Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley and Daniel Rigby as his father Vernon for the first time. The elder Dursley, as promised by the showrunners, looks younger than in the previous adaptation — closer to the age depicted in the books.

Other images show Dominic McLaughlin in the character of Harry Potter. Earlier, HBO showed an official shot where actor poses for the camera in the form of a school of magic — now we see «the boy who survived» before arriving at Hogwarts, wearing an old blue sweatshirt.

The cast of the series «Harry Potter» (currently available)

Dominic McLaughlin — Harry Potter

Arabella Stanton — Hermione Granger

Alistair Stout — Ron Weasley

John Lithgow — Albus Dumbledore

Paapa Essiedu — Severus Snape

Janet McTeer — Minerva McGonagall

Nick Frost — Rubeus Hegrid

Katherine Parkinson — Molly Weasley

Johnny Flynn — Lucius Melfoy

Lucius Melfoy Lox Pratt — Draco Malfoy

Bel Pauli — Petunia Dursley

Petunia Dursley Daniel Rigby — Vernon Dursley

Vernon Dursley Amos Kitson — Dudley Dursley

Bertie Carvel — Cornelius Fudge

Cornelius Fudge Paul Whitehouse — Argus Filch

Argus Filch Luke Tallon — Quirinus Quirell

Quirinus Quirell Alessia Leoni — Parvati Patil

Parvati Patil Sienna Musa — Lavender Brown

Lavender Brown Leo Earley — Seamus Finnigan

Who is working on the series?

Some of the episodes will be directed by Mark Milod («Game of Thrones»), while Francesca Gardiner («The Heirs») will serve as showrunner — she will define the overall vision of the series, lead the team of scriptwriters and give final approval to various creative teams Other writers on the team include Andy Greenwald («Legion»), Laura Neal («Killing Eve»), Martha Gillier («The Last Kingdom») and Michael Leslie («The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes»)

The author of the original books, J.K. Rowling, is involved in the project as an executive producer, and has already shared her reaction to the script of the first two episodes. Also involved are costume designer Holly Waddington («Clash of the Titans») and casting directors Lucy Bevan («Batman») and Emily Brockmann («Deadpool and Wolverine»).

When will the series be released?

HBO and Warner Bros. are planning to adapt the book for a season — there will be seven episodes in total, where the first two will receive only 6 episodes each, and the rest are planned to be expanded to 8. After filming the first one, they will start working on the second one with a break of a couple of months. The reason for this accelerated regime is quite obvious — child actors can grow up.

The official premiere of the «Harry Potter» series is scheduled for 2027.