New footage from the filming of «The Witcher» — Geralt by Liam Hemsworth in canonical leather and «Plump» Jaskier

Netflix hasn’t released the fourth season of «The Witcher» yet, but filming of the fifth season started in March — in both, Henry Cavill was replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, and new leaks from the set finally gave a full look at the updated character.

Obviously, there will be some differences between Cavill’s and Hemsworth’s incarnations, but judging by the photos published by by the Redanian Intelligence website, Netflix has tried to preserve the image offered in the previous three seasons. The updated Geralt, dressed in the canonical leather jacket, even duplicates Cavill’s facial expression at one point (it’s noteworthy that it was difficult for the camera to catch Hemsworth, as the actor had three stunt doubles this time).

Given the setting, Netflix is adapting the scene from «The Tower of the Swallow» by Andrzej Sapkowski where Geralt and his Hansa find a band of druids with the help of beekeepers. Hemsworth’s character also received a new sword with a red and gold hilt, which fans speculate is a sigil — a gift from Zoltan to Geralt (an event that will likely take place at the end of season 4).

In addition to Geralt himself, there are also shots from behind the scenes presented a new look at Eamon Farren as the Nilfgaardian Cahir, who has changed his outfit slightly, losing his golden armor, and Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis — both will join the Geralt’s Gang sometime in season 4.

Next, we can see Zhang Meng’er (Milva), who hasn’t undergone any external changes since the third season — which is not the case with Joey Betti’s Jaskier, who this time seems to have appeared with a plumper face.

The remaining footage included sequences of Hanse fighting Mewa’s men, which seemed to confirm the role of Gareth David-Lloyd, who was credited with embodying Reynard Odo.

The fourth season of «The Witcher» is currently in post-production, with a release date of this year. Filming of the fifth and final season is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Meanwhile, Andrzej Sapkowski’s new book about the Witcher «Crossroads of Ravens» is already available in Poland and will be released with a Ukrainian translation by KSD in 2025.