New footage from the second season of "Fallout" — Gul, Lucky 38 and the vibrant Vegas before the war

Amazon has unveiled new images of the Fallout series, which reveal more details of the plot and, among other things, showcase the views of pre-war Vegas.

In one of the images, Goole (and at that time Cooper Howard) arrives at the Lucky 38 Hotel and Casino, better known to fans as Mr. House’s headquarters, while in the second one he is already talking to his wife Barb (possibly ex-wife, depending on the timing of the flashback). She is a loving mother, an understanding partner, and a very experienced executive at Vault-Tec, who has one “tiny” flaw — she was the woman who suggested the company drop the first nuclear bomb that started the war and took billions of lives.

The rest of the footage is the “present” in the “Fallout” timeline. We are shown, among other things, Gul and Lucy in the middle of the wasteland, most likely on their way to New Vegas to find Hank; Lucy’s father in a Pip-Boy suit; Norm in Vault 33; and Max with a Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel.

“Fallout” is a film adaptation of the hit Bethesda Softworks game series, which takes place 200 years after the apocalypse. The plot, despite being part of the game series canon, tells an independent story built around Vault 33 resident Lucy (Ellie Purnell), her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) and mercenary reveler Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins). In the second season, the cast includeswill be joined by “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin as a mad scientist.

The first season of Fallout became one of the biggest hits of 2024, which attracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days (the second highest result in Prime Video history, with only The Lord of the Rings series) and received high marks in reviews (93% from critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes).

The showrunners of the series are Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Graham Wagner, who previously hinted that the series will get as many as five seasons. We are waiting for the release of the second one as early as December 2025.