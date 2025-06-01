New functions have been added to «Reserve+» ─ what has changed for persons liable for military service

The «Reserve+» app is gradually becoming the main digital tool for people liable for military service. With the latest update, it has received several more convenient features for those who want to keep everything under control without unnecessary bureaucracy and visits to the military commissariat.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the «Reserve+» app has two new features for people liable for military service. Now you can see information about disability, as well as save the old version of the military registration document after it has been updated.

How does it work?

The electronic military record document will now show if a person has a disability. The application will display the assigned group and cause of disability.

In addition, after updating a military document in the app, the previous version will not disappear. It will remain saved so that it can be viewed, for example, to compare changes. Previously, there was no such possibility — the old version disappeared immediately after the update.

Another handy feature is that if the system is under heavy load and the document cannot be updated instantly, the user will see a special information feed. It will show how much time is left until the update is completed.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko says her team continues to develop «Reserve+». “With each update, they add useful services so that people liable for military service don’t have to stand in lines or wait for long periods of time. New features will help to monitor the status of military registration.

For example, last year the Ministry of Defensehas launched an opportunity to apply for a deferral onlinedue to «Reserve+» ─ there is no need to stand in line twice every 3 months. This feature was first made available to people with disabilities and students. Later, parents with many children were added to these lucky ones. During the first 3 days of the service’s availability, the following people used itissued 100 thousand deferrals. This year we have alreadymade it possible to automatically extend deferrals. Earlier, Kateryna Chernogorenko said thatnow every third person in Ukraine who is deferred from mobilization is issued through the application «Reserve+»and for the year of the application’s existence it already has more than 4 million users and more than 360 thousand active deferrals. Future plans include instant display of messages from the CCP in «Reserve+»,payment of a fine for violation of the rules of military registration with a 50% discount, new types of deferrals.

.

Source: Ministry of Defense