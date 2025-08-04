News Devices 08-04-2025 comment views icon

New Lenovo Legion 5 and LOQ 15 are already in Ukraine: OLED, RTX 5070 and USB-C charging from UAH 51 thousand

Vadym Karpus

Lenovo has announced the launch of its new Legion 5, Legion Pro 5, and LOQ 15 gaming laptops in Ukraine, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards, and the OLED displays. Last week, the company introduced in Ukraine Yoga series laptops.

Lenovo LOQ 15

The LOQ 15 gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a resolution of up to 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, and support for G-SYNC technology. The system can include an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and an NVIDIA graphics card up to GeForce RTX 5070 with 8 GB of GDDR7 memory. This configuration can be used both for gaming and for resource-intensive tasks such as video editing or 3D modeling.

The built-in 60 Wh battery provides up to 4 hours of battery life. Super Rapid Charge technology allows you to charge the battery up to 70% in 30 minutes. The device can also be charged via USB-C with up to 140W.

The price of the Lenovo LOQ 15 laptop starts at UAH 50,999.

Lenovo Legion 5

The 10th generation of Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptops offers consumers a choice between Intel and AMD platforms. In the maximum configuration, the system includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 8 GB of memory. Configurations with AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB graphics card, as well as AMD Ryzen 7 260 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB are also available. The device also includes up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD.

The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop has a 15.1-inch WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, G-SYNC and Dolby Vision support. The panel provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and brightness up to 500 nits. The 80 Wh battery provides 5 hours of battery life, and Super Rapid Charge Pro technology charges the laptop up to 70% in 30 minutes. There is also support for USB-C power up to 140W.

The price of the 10th generation Lenovo Legion 5 starts at UAH 64,999.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 laptop is equipped with a 16-inch OLED display with a WQXGA resolution (2560×1600 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. The panel provides up to 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, HDR True Black 1000 support, and is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified. Support for Dolby Vision and G-SYNC technology is also announced.

The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 12 GB of GDDR7 memory. Also available are configurations with AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX and Ryzen 7 8745HX processors. The device has up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and an M.2 SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

The ColdFront 5.0 system with two fans, five heatpipes, and smart control via Lenovo AI Engine+ is responsible for cooling the components. The battery has a capacity of 80 Wh, supports Super Rapid Charge Pro technology, and can be charged via USB-C with a capacity of up to 140 W.

The price of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 starts at UAH 80,999.


