New Lenovo Yoga laptops are already in Ukraine — 2-in-1 models, powerful Pro, portable Slim from 40 thousand UAH

Lenovo has announced the launch of new Yoga series laptops in Ukraine. The new products are equipped with OLED displays, Intel or AMD processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards in the Pro version.

Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1

The line of laptops-transformers includes the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga 9 2-in-1 models. They are equipped with touchscreen displays and support the Yoga Pen stylus, which responds to tilt and different levels of pressure.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 is available in 14- and 16-inch PureSight OLED display configurations with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, 120 Hz, brightness up to 1100 nits and 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage. The new product includes an 8-core Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with a frequency of up to 4.8 GHz and an integrated Intel AI Boost module with a performance of up to 47 TOPS. Also, a configuration with an 8-core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with a frequency of up to 5 GHz and an integrated AMD Ryzen AI module with a performance of up to 50 TOPS is available.

The device can have up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM and a solid-state drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The 70 Wh battery provides up to 19.5 hours of video playback or up to 12 hours of work. Rapid Charge technology allows you to get up to 3 hours of work after 15 minutes of charging.

The flagship model Lenovo Yoga 9 2-in-1 is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, a frequency of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. The panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and supports Dolby Vision and Eyesafe. Thanks to the 360-degree hinge, it can be used as a laptop, tablet or presentation screen.

The configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM, and up to 1TB SSD. The 75 Wh battery provides up to 16.5 hours of battery life. Rapid Charge technology allows you to charge the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. The device has an aluminum body. It weighs 1.32 kg and is 15.9 mm thick.

Lenovo Yoga Pro

The Lenovo Yoga Pro series is aimed at digital content creators who work with 3D and other graphics, process video, etc. This line includes laptops in a classic form factor.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 model has a 14.5-inch PureSight OLED display with a 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, and 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage. The new model can be powered by Intel processor up to Core Ultra 9 285H (16 cores, 5.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (8 cores, 5 GHz) or Ryzen AI 9 365 (10 cores, 5 GHz). The amount of RAM in the maximum configuration is up to 32 GB LPDDR5x-8533, and a storage capacity of up to 1 TB is provided. The 84 Wh battery provides up to 6 hours of battery life. Rapid Charge technology allows you to get up to 3 hours of operation after 15 minutes of charging.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9 — is the most powerful model in the series with a 16-inch OLED display with a resolution of up to 2880×1800, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. It supports Eyesafe, Dolby Vision, Display HDR 1000, and X-Rite technologies. In the maximum configuration, the laptop is equipped with a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. The configuration includes 32GB of LPDDR5x-8400 RAM, an SSD with up to 1TB of capacity, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 8GB of memory. The battery also has an 84 Wh capacity and supports Rapid Charge Express.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 — is a 1.2 kg ultrabook with an aluminum body. The device is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2.8K (2880×1800 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Dolby Vision support, and up to 400 nits of brightness. Configurations can offer an Intel processor up to Core Ultra 7 258V, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM, and up to 1 TB of SSD. The 70Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of battery life and supports Rapid Charge: you get up to 3 hours of operation in 15 minutes.

Price

The new models are already available in Ukraine at the following prices: