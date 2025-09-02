New Netflix series with Peaky Blinders vibes: historical drama House of Guinness gets first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for House of Guinness, a new project by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders.

House of Guinness is set in Dublin and New York City, immediately after the death of Benjamin Guinness in 1868, who was considered the richest man in Ireland at the time. His four children — Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben — trying to dispose of a large fortune and preserve the business of the major beer brand Guinness.

“Here is a deceased father deciding the fate of his children. The will determines the trajectory of each of the siblings. What better way to start a drama than that?” — said Knight in an interview. “They all get what they get. And nobody is happy.”

Judging by the first footage and the trailer, the atmosphere of House of Guinness is somewhat reminiscent of “Peaky Blinders”, while the premise of the story is similar to of the series “The Heirs”. The video begins with the death of Benjamin Guinness and the subsequent reading of his will, interspersed with bloody scenes of violence and romantic moments.

The main roles are taken by Anthony Boyle (Arthur), who plays the de facto new head of the family, as well as Louis Partridge (Edward), Emily Fern (Anne) and Fionn O’Shea (Ben). The rest of the cast includes: Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson, Seamus O’Hara, Niall McCormack, Dervla Kirwan, and James Norton, who plays an Irishman named Sean Rafferty.

The development of the series was announced in early 2024, while Knight was working on boxing drama “A Thousand Blows” and the miniseries thriller Veil with Elisabeth Moss. House of Guinness is part of the showrunner’s ongoing collaboration with Netflix after the hit series Pointy Hats, which also will continue with a full-length movie.

The series will launch on Netflix on September 25, with all 8 episodes available at once.