New OnePlus gadgets: Watch 3 43 mm and Buds 4 headphones with up to 45 hours of battery life

In addition to smartphones Nord 5 and Nord CE5 OnePlus also introduced a couple of new wearable gadgets. We are talking about a more compact 43 mm smartwatch OnePlus Watch 3 and wireless headphones OnePlus Buds 4.

OnePlus Watch 3 43 mm

For those users who have been using the previous 46 mm version OnePlus 3 smartwatch seemed too massive, the company prepared a more compact model with a 43-mm body. It offers the same functionality, but the screen is slightly smaller. In this case, a 1.32-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz is used.

The watch case is made of stainless steel. It provides protection against dust and water according to the IP68 standard. The new strap fits wrists with a girth of 130 to 210 mm. Thanks to the compact size of the case, the weight of the smartwatch has been reduced from 49.7 g to 36.8 g.

Inside the OnePlus Watch 3 43 mm is a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. The device also has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The watch supports only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless interfaces. The manufacturer has not created an LTE version.

The novelty runs on Google Wear OS 5. For less demanding tasks, there is a separate RTOS (real-time operating system) system. The 354 mAh battery provides up to 60 hours of battery life.

The price of OnePlus Watch 3 43 mm is €299. The smartwatch is available in Black Steel and Silver Steel colors.

OnePlus Buds 4

OnePlus Buds 4 wireless headphones received two speakers each. An 11-millimeter driver is used for bass, and a — 6-millimeter driver for high frequencies. Also reported is a dual DAC system, support for the LHDC 5.0 codec and 3D spatial audio.

The sound is customized in conjunction with the Golden Sound team, and sound reproduction can be customized using the Sound Master EQ equalizer. The headphones support dynamic active noise cancellation, which can reduce background noise by up to 55 dB.

The built-in battery provides up to 11 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. If you include the battery in the charging case, the battery life increases to 45 hours.

OnePlus Buds 4 wireless headphones are available in Zen Green and Storm Gray colors for €119.

Source: gsmarena