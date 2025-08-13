New OPPO Reno14 5G and FS 5G are already in Ukraine: from 25 thousand UAH and a gift in the package

OPPO AED Ukraine announced its entry into the Ukrainian market a new line of Reno14 smartphones. Until August 24, when ordering the Reno14 5G and Reno14 FS 5G models, you can get an OPPO Watch X smartwatch as a gift.

OPPO Reno14 5G

OPPO Reno14 5G has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2760×1256 pixels. The screen supports 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The processor is responsible for performance Dimensity 8350. A model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be available in Ukraine.

The camera on the back consists of three modules. The main one has a 50-megapixel sensor, OIS and f/1.8 lens. It is complemented by a 50 megapixel periscopic telephoto module (80 mm, 3.5x, OIS) and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus. The front camera also contains a 50 megapixel autofocus sensor. The battery capacity is 6000 mAh. The device supports 80W fast charging. The new device is 7.32 mm thick and weighs 187 g. The body provides protection against water and dust according to the IP69 standard.

OPPO Reno14 FS 5G

In the case of OPPO Reno14 FS 5G, a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2372×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz is used. The device runs on the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU. The amount of RAM is 12 GB, and the built-in storage capacity is 512 GB.

The camera on the back is also triple, but a little simpler. The main 50-megapixel module is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel macro module. The front camera is 32-megapixel. There is no mention of optical image stabilization in any of the modules.

The battery capacity is also 6000 mAh, but the fast charging power is limited to 45 watts. The water and dust protection is still in place.

From August 13 to August 24, 2025, Reno14 5G (12/256 GB) and Reno14 FS 5G (12/512 GB) models can be ordered at prices starting from UAH 24,999 and receive OPPO Watch X smartwatch as a gift. Reno14 FS 5G is available in Emerald Green and Pearl Blue, and Reno14 5G — in Emerald Green and Pearl White.