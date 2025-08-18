New patch Wuchang: Fallen Feathers "banned" killing bosses

Patch 1.5 in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers “reconciled” bosses with the main character. And another region was made much easier.

The update changed the game in general. It introduced quality-of-life improvements, such as faster healing animations and updated invulnerability frames after a character’s leveling up. But the main thing is the changes in the story and bosses that occurred after the waves of criticism. As you know, the story is centered aroundthe heroine’s illness, which turns her body into something bird-like, but the adjustments affected something else.

Now, several key bosses associated with the Ming Dynasty no longer die after a battle. Instead, they fall exhausted and remain in the arena, sometimes with new dialogues. This is the case with General Zhao Yun, who suddenly appears as a boss. His duel is now presented as a “test” of an immortal soul rather than a real death.

Similar changes have been made to Zhu Yujian, the last ruler of the Ming Dynasty. In the game, he looks like a mutated dragon version of himself, obsessed with the idea of immortality. Before the patch, he could be finally defeated, but now he no longer dies. After the battle, there is a hint that he secludes himself with his wife instead of disappearing forever.

The update also affected the environment. In the fourth region of the game — Worship’s Rise in Ruins —, enemies belonging to the Ming Dynasty suddenly stopped being hostile. This completely changed the atmosphere of the level, which was previously full of battles and now became much easier.

This change was probably due to pressure from Chinese users who criticized the game for its “negative portrayal” of the Ming Dynasty. This was the last dynasty ruled by ethnic Han Chinese, after which the Manchus came to power. There are practically no Manchu enemies in the game, and among the bosses there are several real historical figures from the Ming period. That’s why many people linked the studio’s decision to this.

However, not all players accepted these changes. A mod has already appeared on Steam Rollback Censorship Patch, which returns version 1.4. The mod has already been downloaded over a thousand times. It works only on Steam, so Game Pass users will not be able to return the old version. To play with the mod, you will have to disable automatic updates and launch the game through a separate exe file.

Source: PC Gamer