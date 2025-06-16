New perovskite film increases LED brightness to 1.16 million nits

A team of researchers from University of Science and Technology in Hefei has improved the properties of perovskite elements by creating a film that significantly increases the brightness of LEDs.

It is noted that scientists under the leadership of and Professor Xiao Zhenguo have developed an innovative method for manufacturing inorganic perovskite films with larger crystal grains and improved thermal stability, which potentially extends the life of perovskite LEDs. As emphasized by Xiao Zhenguo, the perovskite film developed by his team increased the brightness of LEDs to 1.16 million nits, increasing the service life to more than 180 thousand hours.

In order to increase the brightness of perovskite LEDs, the team initially focused on creating ultra-small nanoparticles and extremely thin layers of materials. However, this approach proved ineffective. The LEDs had a hard time reaching the required brightness and worked for no more than a few hours. In this regard, Chinese scientists decided to try a different approach. By carefully introducing specially selected compounds into the perovskite composition and subjecting the material to high-temperature annealing, scientists were able to design a new type of perovskite film.

This film has much larger crystal grains, which improves charge transfer and reduces the number of defects Xiao Zhengguo explained that improved internal structural order is key to the essential improving brightness and stability of LEDs.

The results of the study demonstrated that the luminous efficiency of the new perovskite LEDs exceeded 22%, which is comparable to current commercial displays. Compared to typical commercial OLED and LED screens currently available, the new perovskite LED achieves a notably high brightness of more than one million nits. This level of brightness could make it promising for high-brightness infrastructure applications such as outdoor displays and specialized lighting.

When operating at the more common 100-nit brightness level, the new perovskite LED has a theoretical service life of about 200 thousand hours. According to the Chinese developers, This increased durability not only guarantees the long-term reliability of their innovation, but also emphasizes the material’s potential for practical everyday use in a variety of applications.

Source: Interesting Engineering