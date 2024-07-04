New records and additional statistics – treadmill with improved surface and sensors promises to revolutionize athletics

British startup Feldspar is planning to launch a new wave of athletics records. Athletes will be able to reach new heights not only through additional or more effective training, but also by improving the treadmill.

Feldspar develops a specific surface for maximum running speed. The special surface design converts more running energy into horizontal driving force. As a result, sprinters can reduce the force required for vertical momentum and add additional force for forward propulsion. By improving energy return, the system can also reduce fatigue.

These are not the only benefits of an advanced treadmill. It will also allow you to realize new sports ideas. Through a combination of built-in sensors and camera-based data analysis, Feldspar will collect real-time data directly from the surface. Coaches will be able to use this information to optimize training programs, race strategies, and injury management. Feldspar also wants to bring broader analytics to the audience. The startup plans to display traditionally elusive data — such as stride length, acceleration rate, and top speed in statistics for fans.

«On a broader level, we expect it to help create stories about athlete profiles and create visually engaging sports entertainment,» said Alvina Chen, founder of Feldspar.

Chen herself used to be a professional athlete. But in 2020, her career as a runner was cut short when she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis (an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder). After giving up her sports career, she found a new path to further develop her passion for running.

Innovations in footwear, clothing, and training have already allowed her to set new world records in athletics. But track modernization has been minimal since the 1968 Olympics introduced an all-weather running surface that hasn’t been changed since. Chen plans to change that – by combining sensor data with a new way of converting energy, she wants to push athletes to new levels of performance.

Feldspar has already found investors from Hong Kong. Now the company plans to develop a prototype system to prove its theory in practice. Production of the coating is planned to begin next year. According to Feldspar, the final product will be the world’s «first treadmill with» sensors. In addition, it will be modular and portable, allowing mobile treadmills to be transported and deployed to different locations as needed.

