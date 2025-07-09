New Rivian Gen 2 Quad R1T and R1S — four motors again and «tank turn»

Amid growing competition in the segment electric crossovers Rivian has updated its R1 series vehicles with the introduction of second-generation versions. The Gen 2 Quad lineup includes the R1T (pickup) and R1S (SUV) models. Both new products are aimed at off-road fans and have four electric motors — one for each wheel. Thus, after experiments with two engines the company is going back to four, as it was in the original R1T/R1S.

The four electric motors provide a total output of 1025 hp and 1625 N-m of torque. As a result, the cars accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.5 seconds (2.6 seconds for the R1S) and cover a quarter mile (402 meters) in 10.5 seconds. The top speed is 209 km/h.

Interestingly, the cars have a Launch Cam, which allows you to record a frantic acceleration at the start in Launch Mode. So, those 2.5-second accelerations to 96 km/h, when a heavy pickup truck overtakes the Ferrari at the beginning, can now be uploaded and shared with friends on social media. The videos include real-time statistics such as speed and distance. However, there is no internal camera, so you won’t be able to capture the passengers’ reactions at the same time.

Due to the fact that each wheel has its own motor, it is possible to audibly control the movement of each of them. This is especially useful off-road and on weak ground. In addition, Rivian has implemented a special Kick Turn function. By transmitting different traction to different wheels, the car is able to make sharp, steep turns or even turn on the spot — that is, make a «tank turn» around its axis without moving forward. This is achieved by having the right wheels rotate in one direction and the left — in the other.

These maneuvers can be performed on dirt or gravel. It is also possible on asphalt, but it causes increased tire wear. The Kick Turn feature will be available via a software update in September. Interestingly, you don’t need to turn the steering wheel to activate it and make a turn. Instead, you need to simultaneously press both buttons on the steering wheel in the desired direction of the turn.

Another new feature is the RAD Tuner handling adjustment system. This is done with the help of sliders. If you do not want to delve into the changes that each slider causes in different positions, there are ready-made profiles: Rally, Sport, Desert Rally, and Hill Climb. The latter two are based on Rivian’s participation in the Rebelle Rally 2023 and Pikes Peak 2024 events.

The new Rivian Gen 2 Quad R1T and R1S electric vehicles have a claimed range of 602 km (EPA cycle). In the special Conserve mode, it can reach 644 km. To charge the battery, a NACS port is available in the base, which provides access to the Tesla Supercharger network. A CCS DC adapter is also available to expand the charging options.

You will have to pay a lot for all the features. The price of Rivian Gen 2 Quad R1T starts at $115990, and the R1S SUV starts at $121990.