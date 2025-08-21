New RPG from the creators of Witcher 3 will allow you to go straight to the final boss

The ex-developers of The Witcher 3 will make their next RPG — The Blood of Dawnwalker — even more open. The game can be completed right from the start.

In the story, the hero Cohen has 30 days to save his family from the ancient vampire Brennis. If you don’t make it in time, They face a tragic fate. There is only one main goal in the game, and everything else is up to you. So one option is to simply challenge the final boss in the first hours. But the developers immediately warn that it is “extremely difficult”.

This approach makes The Blood of Dawnwalker vampire game similar to Breath of the Wild — you can storm Brennis’s castle right away, but it’s almost impossible to do it without preparation. The game’s world is designed to push the player to explore, complete quests, find allies, and level up the hero before going into the final battle.

In addition, in this RPG, every action you take matters — the game is sensitive to player choices, and this is what shapes its dynamics. The game is based on three key types of decisions. The first is classic: you make a decision and face the consequences. The second one is related to the double game cycle: the same situation can develop in a completely different way day and night. And even refusing to do something has its own consequences.

“Not making a choice is also a choice. You can simply choose not to act, and the world will respond in ways that are often hard to predict”, — explains the game’s director Konrad Tomasevic.

To prevent players from feeling pressured, the developers emphasize that you can always see how long a task will take, and there is no limit to exploring the world at all. At first, this approach may seem intense, but Rafał Jankowski, the chief quest designer, says there is no need to rush.

The Blood of Dawnwalker will be released next year, and now the game can be added to the wishlist in Steam.

Source: Games Radar 1, 2